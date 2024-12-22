Kylian Mbappe Sends Out Warning After Scoring Again In Real Madrid’s 4-2 Win Against Sevilla
Kylian Mbappe has warned he's got a lot more goals to score after getting on the scoresheet for the fourth straight game in Real Madrid's 4-2 win against Sevilla.
Mbappe scored a wonder goal in the game against the Andalusian side on Sunday, December 22. He opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a thunderbolt from outside the penalty area.
Apart from Mbappe, Fede Valverde (20'), Rodrygo (34'), and Brahim Diaz (53') were also on the scoresheet. The French superstar spoke to RealMadridTV after the game, saying (via Real Madrid):
I can score a lot more, I know I have a lot more to give. The last few games I've played better, I took a lot of positives from the Bilbao game. I missed a penalty and I realised at that moment I have to give my all for this shirt and play with personality.- Kylian Mbappe
Since his free summer transfer from PSG, Mbappe has so far scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 23 appearances. His recent form has been spectacular as the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has bagged four goals in his last four appearances for the club.
Further speaking about his wish for 2025, Kylian Mbappe said:
I ask for only good things for all Real Madrid supporters and their families. Good things in my personal life because that's the most important thing. As a player, may it be better than 2024. Many titles, many performances like today's and to enjoy playing for Real Madrid.- Kylian Mbappe
