Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid: La Liga Match Highlights As Kylian Mbappe And Jude Bellingham Score In Win
Real Madrid returned to action following the international break with a 3-0 La Liga win away against Leganes. French superstar Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in the 43rd minute for Carlo Ancelotti's side. Fede Valverde (66') and Jude Bellingham (85') were the other scorers for the defending La Liga champions.
Vinicius Jr set Mbappe up for the opener after stealing the ball from the Leganes defense. He found Mbappe in acres of space inside the Leganes penalty area as the French superstar found the back of the net from close range. Federico Valverde, Real Madrid's captain for the afternoon, scored a spectacular second from a free kick. His drilled effort found the back of the Leganes net and the Uruguayan hit the griddy celebration after his goal.
Jude Bellingham scored the third for Los Blancos after a deflected shot from outside the box found the Englishman in space. The midfielder made no mistake in heading the ball from close range.
Real Madrid's league position after win against Leganes
Real Madrid retain their second spot with the win against Leganes. Carlo Ancelotti's side now have 30 points from 13 games. They trail league leaders Barcelona by four points with a game in hand. Los Merengues will now take the trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool in a UEFA Champions League away game. Their next La Liga game is a home clash against fellow Madrid side Getafe. The match is set for December 1.
