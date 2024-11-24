Real Madrid Wear Special Shirts Against Leganes To Show Support For Injured Eder Militao
Real Madrid will wear special shirts for their La Liga showdown against Leganes to show support for the injured Eder Militao. Los Blancos play Leganes in a La Liga away clash on Sunday, November 24. Federico Valverde will captain the team for the match and all the players will wear special shirts to show supprt to their teammate Militao.
Militao suffered an ACL injury during the 4-0 La Liga win against Osasuna on November 9. The Brazilian defender isn't expected to be available again this season. His teammates will now show their support in their first game back from the international break.
The photos emerged on social media showing Real Madrid with the writing:
Everyone with you Mili. (Translated from Spanish)- Eder Militao
Real Madrid's defensive formation in Eder Militao's absence
Apart from Eder Militao, Real Madrid have several other injury absentees in their defense. David Alaba and Dani Carvajal are also missing through injuries. As a result, Carlo Ancelotti has been forced to experiment with his options. He has named a four-man defense for the Leganes clash. Antonio Rudiger will partner with young Raul Asencio at the heart with Valverde and Fran Garcia playing in the right and left flanks, respectively.
Young Asencio impressed in his debut against Osasuna, replacing Militao following the Brazilian's injury. Valverde, meanwhile, has shown his ability to be a utility player throughout his career. Another stern challenge awaits the Uruguayan as he looks to adapt in a completely new position on the pitch.
