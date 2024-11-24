Real Madrid Confirmed Lineup To Face Leganes: Head Coach Carlo Ancelotti Makes Several Changes To Starting XI
Real Madrid will resume league play after a week of international games. They take on 14th-placed Leganes, looking to gain ground on Barcelona, who dropped points yesterday.
Los Blancos have a big Champions League game against Liverpool in midweek and a lengthy injury list. With that in mind, Carlo Ancelotti has made some changes. With Luka Modric on the bench, Arda Guler and Dani Ceballos will start.
Federico Valverde to Captain Team vs. Leganes
As expected, midfielder Federico Valverde will start at right-back in the absence of injured Lucas Vazquez. The Uruguayan has played there before and will play next to young center-back Raul Asencio, who will make his first start for the first team.
Valverde will also captain the side today. Modric is the only other captain available, but he starts on the bench.
Arda Guler and Dani Ceballos are set to play wide players in a diamond midfield, with Jude Bellingham as the attacking midfielder and Eduardo Camavinga as the holding player. However, Guler can play as RW, so the team can change throughout the game.
If they stick with the four in midfield, Kylian Mbappe and Vincius Jr. will play as a front two. Seeing how the team lines up to start the game will be interesting.
After playing over 150 minutes for Croatia, 39-year-old Luka Modric will start on the bench. He will likely be the starter when Los Blancos play Liverpool in mid-week.
