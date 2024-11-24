Real Madrid In Negotiations With Apple To Create AR Glasses For Immersive Matchday Experience
Real Madrid are in negotiations with Apple over creating a specially designed Vision Pro glasses experience that would give the fans the feeling and experience of being at the match from the comfort of home.
Club president Florentino Perez has confirmed the idea at the recent club assembly on Friday, November 22. The initiative is to solve problems regarding limited season tickets as the demand for season tickets is more than the supply.
To solve the problem, Real Madrid are trying out something new. They are negotiating with Apple to create the "Infinite Santiago Bernabeu," an augmented reality immersive experience that will give fans the feeling of being at the match while at home.
Perez confirmed the idea at the recent club assembly, saying (via MARCA):
It's a problem. Everyone wants to come to the Santiago Bernabéu and that's why we're negotiating with Apple about being able to put on glasses and watch the game as if you were in the stadium, it would be the infinite Santiago Bernabéu.- Florentino Perez
How much capacity does Real Madrid's stadium Santiago Bernabeu have?
Real Madrid's home ground, the famous Santiago Bernabeu, has gone through an eye-catching renovation. The club announced the plan in 2017 but it took several years for the project to start. While Los Blancos kept playing at their ground during a certain phase of the rebuilding process, the entire stadium was opened to public only this summer.
The capacity of the arena went up from 81,000 to 85,000. It cost a mega 1 billion Euros for Real Madrid to conduct the process and the Spanish giants also took a loan of 575 million Euros. The loan has a 2.5% interest rate and they're paying 25.5 million Euros in repayments between 2023 and 2049 (information as per The Sun).
Recommended
La Liga President Javier Tebas Fires Back at Florentino Perez for Real Madrid Chief’s Comments
Real Madrid Target Attempting to Become the Best Defender in the World
Manchester United Begin Talks To Sign Real Madrid Midfield Mainstay [Report]