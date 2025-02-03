Leganes vs Real Madrid: Classic Copa Del Rey Games
Real Madrid is in domestic cup action on Wednesday as they face Leganes in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 at the Estadio Municipal Butarque.
Los Blancos has been a regular in the Copa del Rey Round of 16. They have also been involved in classic games in the competition against Los Pepineros.
Ahead of this weekend's game, let's revisit five classic Copa del Rey games ahead of Leganes vs Real Madrid.
December 17, 2003: Leganes 3-4 Real Madrid
Real Madrid needed extra time to defeat Leganes in the third round of the Copa del Rey, with Los Pepineros a Segunda Division at the time.
It looked like a comfortable game when David Beckham and Raul gave Madrid a 2-0 lead. However, Borja Perez scored two goals before halftime, and five minutes into the second half, Francisco Pavon turned it around with a goal.
Santiago Solari leveled for Los Blancos in the 88th minute to take it to extra time. Raul grabbed his second of the game in the 110th minute to avoid a shock defeat.
October 25, 2004: Leganes 1-2 Real Madrid
The following season, Real Madrid faced Leganes again in the Copa del Rey, this time in the second round.
Just like last time, Madrid raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to Fernando Morientes and English striker Michael Owen, who also assisted each other's goals. Dani Ruiz pulled one back for Leganes from a direct free-kick.
The home team tried to push to take the game into extra time, but Los Blancos held on to advance to the next round.
January 24, 2018: Real Madrid 1-2 Leganes
Leganes recorded a shock 2-1 in the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg of the quarter-final, booking their place in the next round.
Real Madrid won the first leg 1-0 and was expected to finish the job at home. However, Los Pepineros leveled the tie thanks to Javi Eraso. It didn't take long for Los Blancos to be back in front, two minutes into the second half through Karin Benzema.
Gabriel Pires put the visitors back in front of the game eight minutes after the goal. They held on to the win to progress to the semi-finals, thanks to the away goal rule.
January 9, 2019: Real Madrid 3-0 Leganes
Real Madrid faced Leganes in the Round of 16 the following season, looking for revenge for its devastating quarter-final loss.
In the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, Los Blancos scored first from the penalty spot, with captain Sergio Ramos smashing it home. Second-half goals from Lucas Vazquez and Vinicius Jr. looked to put the tie out of sight for the opposition.
Despite Leganes winning the second leg 1-0 with a goal from Martin Braithwaite, Madrid advanced to the next stage.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Real Madrid Transfer News: Tah, Monga, Rodrygo, Alexander-Arnold & More - February 3, 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo Gives Advice Regarding Kylian Mbappe Playing As A Striker
Barcelona Boss Hansi Flick Reveals Strange Reason For Not Watching Real Madrid’s Loss To Espanyol
Expert Referees Outraged By No Red Card Decision For Espanyol Player Against Real Madrid (Report)