Real Madrid Transfer News: Tah, Monga, Rodrygo, Alexander-Arnold & More - February 3, 2025

Real Madrid is confident that Trent Alexander-Arnold will be a Los Blancos player in the summer.

Real Madrid is seeing plenty of transfer rumors surrounding Bayer Leverkusen players on top of the rumors that Xabi Alonso will be the future Los Blancos head coach.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

Real Madrid declined a January offer from the Saudi Pro League for forward Rodrygo. Los Blancos is not interested in selling one of their top players and expects more offers to follow in the summer. However, the answer will still be no. - Fichajes

Bayer Leverkusen center-back Jonathan Tah is rumored to be a target for Real Madrid in the summer. If Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso does arrive as the new head coach in the summer, Tah could be one of the first players through the door. - SportsMole

Trent Alexander-Arnold will not join in January, but a deal is 90% done. It has been reported that an agreement is in place between all parties. The Liverpool right-back has just five months left on his contract, with the Premier League leaders trying to work out a new deal. - AS

Los Blancos is monitoring 15-year-old sensation Jeremy Monga and Chelsea and Manchester City. The talented winger plays for Premier League side Leicester City's academy and has put in a string of impressive performances. - Fichajes

Rival Watch

Barcelona has two key targets in the summer, one of whom is linked with Real Madrid Bayer Leverkusen center-back Jonathan Tah. Athletic Club winger Nico Williams is head coach Hansi Flick's other key target. - Fichajes

