Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid: Report & Full Match Highlights As Los Blancos Lose First UCL Game

Real Madrid suffered their first Champions League loss and just their second of the season in all competitions, losing 1-0 to Liverpool at Anfield. A second-half header from Alexis Mac Allister was enough for the home team.

Los Blancos were second best for most of the game, and were lucky to lose by just one on a night when Thibaut Courtois was in excellent form.

Courtois Heroics Not Enough For Real Madrid

As expected, Liverpool started at a fast pace, pressing Real Madrid high up the pitch. However, the away team withstood the opening 5 minutes and began to get on the ball much more. The first chance fell to Alexis Mac Callister, a half one via a shot from the edge of the area that flew over the crossbar.

Halfway through the first half came the first significant chance, falling to Liverpool again. A mistake from Dean Huijsen gifted Florain Wirtz possession on the right. The German cut the ball across the goal for Dominik Szoboszlai, who looked set to score. However, Thibaut Courtois made a fantastic save to keep the score level.

Minutes later, Liverpool was awarded a free-kick for handball against Aurélien Tchouaméni. However, VAR asked the referee to look at the screen as they felt it was inside the area, and although it was, the official changed his original decision to no handball. On second look, it was the right call.

A few minutes before half-time, Courtois made another good save, denying Szoboszlai again. The Hungarian hit a powerful strike from the edge of the area, which the Real Madrid No.1 parried away with one hand. Not long after, Jude Bellingham forced the first save from Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who saved with his feet.

It was just a few minutes into the second half, and the big Belgian had made two more superb saves, both from headers. Courtois first denied Virgil Van Dijk, then Hugo Ekitike, with the Frenchman heading inches wide from the third consecutive corner.

The breakthrough came for the home team on 61 minutes, thanks to the head of an unlikely candidate, Alexis Mac Allister. The Argentine glanced a header home from a free kick with Courtois finally beaten. A VAR check looked into whether there was an offside, but he was onside.

In-form striker Kylian Mbappe was close to equalizing when he saw his half volley drift wide of the right-hand post. Former Liverpool player Trent Alexander-Arnold entered the field for the final 10 minutes to the jeering of the home fans, which was also met with every touch.

Liverpool had chances to seal the win, but Courtois and the defense kept it at 1-0. However, Los Blancos could not find the equalizer and lost their first Champions League game.

Next for Real Madrid is Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on November 9 as they look to continue their impressive form in the league. They next play in the Champions League on November 26 away to Olympiacos.

