Cristiano Ronaldo's Shocking Admission After Stoppage Time Winner for Al-Nassr

It's been a strong start for Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr, and that continued on November 1 as they needed some late magic from their captain to keep their winning streak going in the Saudi Pro League.

The Portuguese star netted a brace as they beat Al Fayha 2-1 and made it seven wins from seven to start the season. It was a massive win for the Knights of Najd, who stayed three points clear at the top. Ronaldo is gunning for the title this season, having come up short in his previous seasons.

The winning goal came in stoppage time, the 15th minute to be precise. It was Ronaldo who stepped up from the penalty spot after already scoring a tidy finish in the first half. However, after the game, the 40-year-old admitted to the pressure as he stepped up to take the late penalty.

Cristiano Ronaldo Admits Nerves Before Winning Penalty

IMAGO / Xinhua

The legendary forward spoke after the nail-biting win for Al Nassr (h/t One Football). When he stepped up in the 90+15 minute, the man who has seen nearly everything on a soccer pitch, admitted he was feeling the nerves before he converted his spot kick.

"Wow - today my heart beat a little bit faster than before. But this is good, this is my life. Twenty-two years of this, so I'm happy." Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo continued, saying the game was challenging, but his teammates believed until the end.

"It was very difficult game. We don't create too many chances, [and] they defend very well. But this is a football. We have to believe until the end. The team believes, believes, believes. Our supporters believe. We deserved to win." Cristiano Ronaldo

ALL THE WAY TO THE END!! pic.twitter.com/KKxHFFwPFs — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 1, 2025

The former Real Madrid man has two trophies on his wishlist; one of them is the Saudi Pro League. The club has gone full-on in trying to help Ronaldo achieve that after he signed a new two-year contract this past summer. Al-Nassr brought in Joao Felix, Kingsley Coman, and others to strengthen the team. All the signings have started well, but there is a long way to go.

After the season is done, Ronaldo will have his eyes on the biggest prize of them all, the FIFA World Cup with his national team Portugal. That is the ultimate trophy that is missing from Ronaldo's trophy case and winning that would complete the international winners set for the legend.

