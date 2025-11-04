Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For Champions League Clash

Real Madrid face Liverpool at Anfield in the league phase of the Champions League, looking to stay unbeaten in the competition. Los Blancos have maximum points from three games, while the Reds have won two and lost one.

Xabi Alonso has selected a strong side, but did have to make some big decisions when picking the starting XI. The right-back position was the big decision, where midfielder Fede Valverde continues. The injury to Dani Carvajal forced Alonso, with Trent Alexander-Arnold perhaps not having enough minutes since his return from injury, to start against his former club. He could come on later where the reception will be interesting.

Young winger Franco Mastantuono also did not travel with the squad due to an injury. He may not have started the game, but it would have been possible with his current form.

The question was whether Brahim Diaz would start the game in his place or whether he would bring in Eduardo Camavinga and play a 4-2-3-1/ 4-2-2-2 formation. Alonso goes with the latter, the same as he did against Barcelona in the El Clasico. Camavinga was excellent, playing a holding role alongside Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. start in the forward positions, with Arda Guler and Jude Bellingham looking to push forward and offer an attacking threat.

Real Madrid's Starting XI Against Liverpool:

IMAGO / Alberto Gardin

1. Courtois

8. Valverde

3. Militao

24, Huijsen

18. Carreras

6. Camavinga

14. Tchouaméni

5. Bellingham

15. Guler

9. Mbappe

7. Vini Jr.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Father of Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister Reveals Feelings Over Real Madrid Transfer Links

Former Real Madrid Player Wants to See One Thing From Arda Guler Going Forward

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Real Madrid vs Liverpool in the UCL