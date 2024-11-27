Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Los Blancos Slump to 2-0 Defeat With Further Injuries For Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid suffered their third loss from five games in the Champions League, losing 2-0 to Liverpool at Anfield. Los Blancos were second best throughout the game, with the Premier League team dominating possession and the chances.
Things could have been different at 1-0 when Real Madrid was awarded a penalty. However, Kylian Mbappe's spot kick was saved by Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher.
Further bad news for Carlo Ancelotti was more injury problems, with midfielder Eduardo Camavinga suffering what looked like a hamstring injury.
Real Madrid Struggle in the Final Third
Despite no goals in the first half, the game was lively and, at times, end-to-end, without many clear-cut chances. Liverpool threatened more, and after Thibaut Courtois saved a Darwin Nunez shot inside the first 5 minutes, young center-back Raul Asencio nearly put the rebound into his own net. However, the 21-year-old reacted quickly to clear off the line.
The only other big chance of the first half fell to Nunez again. After the ball bounced around the box, it fell into the path of the Uruguayan striker, but Courtois reacted quickly again, closing down the striker and making a save.
Liverpool came out the second half with more urgency, with Courtois called into action again, getting down low to dace a Conor Bradley header. However, moments later, he could not get down to the save corner to keep Alexis Mac Alister's shot from creeping into the goal.
It got worse for Real Madrid when Eduardo Camavinga went down holding his hamstring. Unable to continue, he was replaced by Dani Ceballos. Carlo Ancelotti's side's injury list continues to grow.
The game looked like it may be getting away from Los Blancos, but they were awarded a penalty when Lucas Vazquez was fouled in the area. However, Kylian Mbappe's penalty was saved down to the keeper's left.
The game was sometimes frantic, with both teams playing at high speed. Los Blancos struggled in the final third, unable to find the killer pass to create any chances, and Mbappe became frustrated.
Liverpool had the chance to extend their lead in the 69th minute when Ferland Mendy brought Mohamed Salah down in the area. This time, it was Salah's turn to miss from the 12-yard spot, clipping the outside of the post.
Liverpool did make it two in the 77th minute when Cody Gakpo jumped highest to head home a cross from Andy Robertson, which looked to kill any chance of Real Madrid coming away with points.
The final 10 minutes fizzled out, with a few half-chances for each team. The loss leaves Real Madrid with plenty of work to qualify. A top-8 finish is likely out of the question for Los Blancos. The loss is the first time Real Madrid has lost to Liverpool since 2009.
