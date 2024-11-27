Jude Bellingham Claims Potential Liverpool Move "Wasn't As Close As People Made Out"
Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham told TNT Sports that a potential move to Liverpool in the summer of 2023 "wasn’t as close as people made out."
Following a stellar run with Borussia Dortmund, Bellingham was linked with several moves during that transfer window. In the end, he opted to sign for Real Madrid.
The England international ultimately blamed the media for stirring up the Liverpool rumors.
"Maybe they led people on a little bit in terms of that. When Madrid came knocking I felt like that was the perfect club for me. Steven Gerrard is a massive hero of mine. It would be nice to have a Steven Gerrard-esque performance tomorrow, but it will be very difficult, so we’ll see."- Jude Bellingham
When asked about the possibility of joining Liverpool in the future, the 21-year-old made it clear that he intends to be with Real Madrid for many years to come.
"I’m very happy at Madrid. I think the next 10, 15 years will be in white for me."- Jude Bellingham
Bellingham will grace the Anfield pitch today when Real Madrid take on Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.
Carlo Ancelotti's team will look to improve their form in the competition after winning back-to-back matches in La Liga.
However, they face a Liverpool side that is currently unbeaten in European action this season and is also riding high at the top of the English Premier League.
