Álvaro Carreras Describes Feelings After Scoring First Goal for Real Madrid

It was another La Liga win under Xabi Alonso for Real Madrid, dispatching Valencia with ease. The league leaders won 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Kylian Mbappe scoring a brace.

The two best goals of the game were the third and fourth strikes. First, Jude Bellingham hit a powerful drive from the edge of the area in the first half. However, left-back Álvaro Carreras topped the Englishman's strike, as he fired in a fabulous strike into the top corner from an acute angle.

It was the Spaniard's first goal for the club, having signed this past summer from Benfica. It may be the first of more to come, with Carreras speaking about the strike after the game.

Álvaro Carreras Proud of His First Goal in Real Madrid Shirt

The 22-year-old was one of four players brought in by Xabi Alonso this summer and has been performing the best at this stage. Carreras was thrilled with his goal, but was never in a rush to score, knowing that his primary duties lay elsewhere.

“I'm proud. In the end, these things happen, I wasn't in any rush. I know my job is different, but whenever I can help the team, I'll try to do so”. Álvaro Carreras

“I always say that you don't think about these things, they just have to come naturally. Thank God I scored my first goal in this jersey and I'm really happy.” Álvaro Carreras

It finished off a fantastic performance from Real Madrid, who dominated a poor Valencia side from start to finish. The win extended their lead at the top to seven points over Villarreal and eight over rivals Barcelona, who can cut that down to five with a win over Elche.

The goal was an extra addition for Carreras, who would have been happy with another clean sheet for himself and his Los Blancos defense. They have now had five in 11 games, the most in the league. That is what he and his defenders will be measured on at the end of the season.

Next up is another big test for this defense as they face Liverpool in the Champions League at Anfield. Although the Premier League champions aren't in the best of form, the atmosphere will be electric, something Carreras and his team will need to combat alongside the opponents on the field.

