Match Highlights as Real Madrid Edge Five Goal Thriller vs Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid came out on top in a high-scoring Champions League game, beating Italian side Atalanta 3-2 in Bergamo. The three points were vital for Los Blancos, who moved up the standings with two games left to play.
Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring (10') for the away team, smashing home from inside the area after a sublime first touch created the opportunity. After starting the game well, Mbappe was replaced by Rodrygo (36'), who had picked up an injury.
Atalanta equalized just before half-time from the penalty spot after Aurelien Tchouameni was adjudged to have fouled Sead Kolasinac. Charles De Ketelaere stepped up and smashed the penalty home (45+2').
In the second half, Vinicius Jr. marked his return with a goal (56') benefiting from a deflection that fell into his path, slotting the ball into the bottom corner from inside the area. Bellingham soon made it 3-1 (59'), cutting inside and firing a shot beyond the goalkeeper.
Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman completed the scoring in the game (65') from inside the area, just out of reach of Thibaut Courtois, who saw the shot late.
Atalanta vs. Real Madrid match highlights
The three points were vital for Real Madrid, which was teetering on the edge of slipping into the bottom eight of the standings if they dropped points. However, a solid performance moved them up to the 18th spot. They handed Atalanta their first loss of the competition, who slipped to the 9th spot.
In the opening 35 minutes, Los Blancos played some beautiful football. Kylian Mbappe looked sharp, linking up nicely with Brahim Diaz several times. Diaz was a standout player alongside Jude Bellingham and Dani Ceballos. Antonio Rudiger had a dogged performance in defense, making several key tackles and blocks and leading from the back.
Real Madrid's next Champions League game is on January 22 against Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg. The next match is in La Liga against Rayo Vallecano on December 14.
