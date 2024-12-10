Atalanta vs. Real Madrid: Los Blancos Earn Vital Three Points With 3-2 Win In Italy
Real Madrid gave Atalanta their first Champions League loss this season, beating the Italian league leaders 3-2. It was an excellent performance from Madrid, grinding out the win and giving them a much-needed three points.
Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr., and Jude Bellingham scored the goals, and Thibaut Courtois made some smart saves to help preserve the lead in the final 20 minutes.
Kylian Mbappe Injured in the First Half After Sharp Start
Kylian Mbappe had a fantastic chance to score in the second minute when Brahim Diaz threaded a ball behind the defense. The Frenchman timed his run well, but Marco Carnesecchi saved his shot. Los Blancos continued to set the tone early, controlling the play and creating half-chances.
Mbappe looked sharp and was rewarded for his hard work, scoring the opening goal inside 10 minutes. Diaz again with the pass, and a fantastic first touch away from the defender from Mbappe opened up the chance, and he slammed it into the bottom left corner of the goal.
Atalanta settled down mid-way through the first half and created several half-chances. However, Real Madrid applied pressure when their opponents got in and around their box, forcing mistakes.
The last 10 minutes of the half unraveled after an excellent first 35 minutes from Real Madrid. First, Mbappe had to leave the field injured and be replaced by Rodrygo. Then, minutes before halftime, although it looked soft, Aurelien Tchouameni was adjudged to have fouled Sead Kolasinac in the penalty area. Charles De Ketelaere converted the penalty emphatically to make it 1-1.
After a messy opening 10 minutes in which both teams gave up possession, Real Madrid retook the lead. A fortunate deflection sent the ball into the path of Vinicius Jr., who turned and fired home from just inside the box.
Three minutes later, it was three, with Jude Bellingham making it four goals in consecutive games. The Englishman timed a clever run just inside the opponents' half, cut in from the right, and hit a left-foot shot into the goal. Possibly, the keeper could have done better.
The goals continued to flow, with Atalanta pulling one back through Ademola Lookman, who hit a low shot into the net from just inside of the area past an unsighted Thibaut Courtois.
Carlo Ancelotti's side began to tire in the final 20 minutes, with Atalanta pushing for an equalizer. Courtois made several good saves to keep Real Madrid in front, saving from Lookman twice and others.
Real Madrid saw out the final minutes, including the four minutes added on time, to record a vital three points in their quest for a top-eight finish in the Champions League. Next up is Red Bull Salzburg on matchday 7 on January 22.
