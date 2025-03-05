Match-Winner Brahim Diaz Reacts to Champions League Win Over Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid has the advantage in the Champions League Round of 16 tie against Atletico Madrid thanks to a 2-1 win at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.
The winning goal on the night was scored by Brahim Diaz, with the Morrocan international managing to work some space and finish superbly into the bottom corner from a tight angle.
The former Manchester City and AC Milan midfielder spoke to the media after the match (via Real Madrid) and he explained how important it is to perform well when playing for Los Blancos.
MORE: Real Madrid 2-1 Atletico Madrid: Brilliant Goals From Rodrygo & Brahim Give Los Blancos Advantage
Playing here at the Santiago Bernabéu is an incredible and unique experience. When you wear this shirt, you have to give everything and I think we produced a complete performance today. The goal was good and it helped us to win, but there's still the second leg and we have to give everything all the same.- Brahim Diaz
Brahim admitted that Real Madrid lost its way when Julian Alvarez equalized in the first half to cancel out Rodrygo Goes' opener.
We were always balanced, although they equalized and we got a bit discouraged. We started the second half well. We can cause problems at any time. This is Real Madrid, the best club in the world, and the magical nights at the Bernabeu.- Brahim Diaz
Real Madrid will make the short trip to the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday next week to contest the second leg, and Brahim knows that the tie is far from over.
Obviously, it's still wide open. It's good to win at home in a tough game against a great team, but it's not over yet. This is the Champions League and every little thing makes a difference.- Brahim Diaz
There is a general belief that Brahim was about to be taken off by Carlo Ancelotti before he found what proved to be the winning goal, and Diaz is keen to know if that was the case.
I don't know. I was following the match. Now I'll ask the coach to see if that's right. I'm here to give my all and contribute. It's the only thing I have to do, to give the maximum for this club.- Brahim Diaz
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Rio Ferdinand Picks Ballon D’or Winner Between Kylian Mbappe And Mohamed Salah
Real Madrid 2-1 Atletico Madrid: Brilliant Goals From Rodrygo & Brahim Give Los Blancos Advantage
Full Match Highlights For Real Madrid's 2-1 Win Over Atletico Madrid in the UCL Clash
Real Madrid Target $55 Million Defender Alongside Teammate in a Double Transfer Swoop