Real Madrid Target $55 Million Defender Alongside Teammate in a Double Transfer Swoop
Real Madrid has been coy about its moves in the summer transfer window, aside from its pursuit of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexandr-Arnold.
The English right-back's contract expires at the end of June, with Los Blancos confident they can sign the 26-year-old on a free transfer.
Real Madrid is also tracking his defensive teammate from the Premier League side, Ibrahima Konate.
Le Parisien has reported that Los Blancos is interested in the French center-back if he decides to move on from Liverpool.
Konate's contract with the Premier League leaders expires in 2026, but talks on an extension have stalled. Liverpool is keen to keep the 25-year-old, but reports suggest he is undecided about a new contract.
Real Madrid is also said to be interested in Arsenal's William Saliba, who happens to be Konate's French national team center-back partner. The latter is a much cheaper option, with the Gunners valuing Saliba at over $150 million.
If Los Blancos can sign Alexander-Arnold and Konate, its defense would be strengthened significantly.
