Arsenal Reportedly Ready to Activate Release Clause of Exciting Real Madrid Target

When a young star has a breakout season, then the big clubs start to circle. That is the case with Elche midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza, who has put several clubs on notice. Real Madrid have reportedly been joined by Manchester City and Juventus in monitoring the youngster.

Arsenal are the latest club to throw their hat into the ring. The Premier League leaders' scouts are closely monitoring Mendoza, and The Telegraph reported that they are interested in signing the Spanish youngster.

The Spanish media have likened him to Barcelona's Pedri, and his release clause is just $23 million (€20 million). If Los Blancos are interested in signing him, they must react before others jump in front of them.

Is Rodrigo Mendoza the Answer to Real Madrid's Midfield Problems?

It's no secret that Real Madrid are missing something in midfield, something left by previous players. Toni Kroos's retirement after the 2023-24 season was a blow and was felt during last season's campaign.

After the final season under Carlo Ancelotti, Luka Modric was the next midfielder to depart. Both players offered creativity and were highly technical. Not only were they excellent in unlocking defenses from deep and from around the box, but they could also be perfectly positioned to cut out dangerous attacks.

Many Real fans believed a replacement should have been brought in as soon as Kroos hung up his boots. When Xabi Alonso came in during the summer, replacing Carlo Ancelotti, fans again thought a holding midfielder would come through the door. However, other areas were strengthened.

In fairness to Alonso, there are plenty of positions that need addressing, with a near full rebuild on the cards.

The 2026 summer transfer window may be the time to look at the position. Plenty of names have been mentioned, including Manchester City's Rodri, VfB Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller, and Liverpool's Alexis Mac Callister, as well as others have all been mentioned.

The players mentioned will cost a fair bit. If Real Madrid believes Elche's Rodrigo Mendoza can fill the void left by others, he would be a much cheaper option. However, with so many clubs interested, Los Blancos may have to pull the trigger quickly with Arsenal lurking. The London club have already beaten them to Martin Zubimendi this past summer.

Despite his age, Alonso has shown that he is willing to give young players minutes if he thinks they have the talent. Rodrigo has undoubtedly demonstrated that in a short time.

