Real Madrid are back at the Bernabeu after two games away from home. They face Sevilla in La Liga, knowing they have not won at home since the start of November.

It will be the final time in 2025 that Xabi Alonso will pick a starting lineup, and as he has done for the last several months, he has some big questions. Injuries and suspensions mean that the defensive positions will be interesting.

Fran Garcia is back from his one-game suspension. However, Álvaro Carreras and Edrick still have one game left after their red cards against Celta Vigo. The latter is set to head out on loan to Lyon, so he will not be available until the summer.

The club are awaiting the fitness of Raul Asencio and Fede Valverde ahead of game day on December 20. Both are ill and could miss the game. Eduardi Camavinga and Ferland Mendy are back in training, but they may not be fit enough to start the game.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Sevilla (4-3-3)

GK: Thibault Courtois - The Belgian international has rested for the Copa del Rey game, as he usually does. However, he should be back for the Sevilla game.

RB: David Jiménez - Raul Asencio and Fede Valverde are suffering from Illness/fever, so as it stands, the academy prospect Jimenez could start again.

CB: Ántonio Rudiger - The German was given midweek off, with Alonso likely not wanting to risk him getting injured. He will start this game with limited experience in defense.

CB: Dean Huijsen - Huijsen started in midweek on the right side of the centre-back partnership, but should move back to his preferred left side of the centre-back partnership.

LB: Fran Garcia - Garcia missed the last La Liga game due to suspension, but with Carrares out, he should start.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - Came on for the final few minutes in mid-week and will come back into the team.

CM: Jude Bellingham - Bellingham also came on late and consoles the Talareva goalkeeper after his mistake. Despite not being at his best, you can't doubt his efforts.

CM: Arda Guler - The Turk was exceptional in midweek and was unlucky not to score from a free-kick. There is a good chance he starts against Sevilla.

RW: Rodrygo - The Brazilian is working his way back to form, scoring twice in his last two starts. Real Madrid would love to get back the old Rodrygo.

LW: Vinicius Jr. - Vini Jr. did not come off the bench in the Copa del Rey and should be fresh and ready to start this weekend.

ST: Kylian Mbappe - The Frenchman is two goals away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's single-year record. All eyes will be on Mbappe to see if he can hit 60 goals.

