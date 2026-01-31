Predicted Lineup For Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano In La Liga As Tchouaméni Returns

Real Madrid could face another hostile atmosphere at the Bernabéu when they face Rayo Vallecano on February 1. It comes after their 4-2 defeat to Benfica in the Champions League, a game in which the team lacked plenty.

Head coach Alvaro Arbeloa welcomes back midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, who was suspended for the last La Liga game against Villarreal. The Frenchman came back into the side that lost to Benfica, so he could be at risk of losing his place to Eduardo Camavinga, who started in his place last time out.

There were reports that Antonio Rudiger and Trent Alexander-Arnold could return to the squad for this game. They have not made it, and it is unclear when they will be back.

Rodrygo started on the bench again after his return from injury, with Franco Mastantuono. Could that be one of the changes after the poor result in Lisbon? Arda Guler was taking off when cameras caught him very upset about the decision. He is another player who could start on the bench.

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Rayo Vallecano (4-3-3)

GK: Thibaut Courtois - If not for the Belgian, Benfica could have scored six or seven. Continues to show the world he is a world-class goalkeeper.

RB: Fede Valverde - Arbeloa still doesn't have the trust in Carvajal to start, but this could be a game in which Valverde starts again after the poor result in mid-week.

CB - Raul Asencio - Asencio likely starts again due to a lack of options with Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao still injured.

CB: Dean Huijsen - With Huijsen struggling against Benfica, could we see David Alaba start the game? It seems unlikely, given Arbeloa's liking for this young pairing.

LB: Alvaro Carreras - Carreras looks easily be the best signing out of the four in the summer. The Spaniard has locked down that left-back position for years to come if he keeps on track.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - The Frenchman was suspended for the last La Liga game and should continue despite being part of the team that lost to Benfica.

CM: Eduardo Camavinga - Camavinga may return to the team after starting on the bench against Benfica, despite being part of the team that beat Villarreal.

CM: Jude Bellingham - One of the leaders and the team really need Bellingham to find his best. Just four goals and three assists in 17 La Liga games.

RW: Rodrygo - The Brazilian was sent off late against Benfica, but could start this game, with Franco Mastantuno starting the last several.

LW: Vinicius Jr. - Vini Jr. is either hot or cold, and Srbeloa needs him to be consistently hot if Real Madrid want to lift trophies this season.

ST: Kylian Mbappe - The Frenchman just can't stop scoring, hitting the back of the net twice more in midweek and is just in the form of his life.

