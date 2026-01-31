Real Madrid Reportedly Decline Option To Sign Two Midfielders In January

It's been a quiet winter transfer window for Real Madrid. All their work was done early, with no major incoming. The big move was allowing teenage star Endrick to head out on loan to Lyon, where he has started very well.

Fans may have thought they would bring in at least one player to the senior team, but only several youngsters were signed for the Castilla squad.

The team is a few players away from being fully available. However, there are a few injuries away from being on the ropes. Despite no announcements, it has been reported that Los Blancos were offered the chance to sign two midfielders in January, but declined.

Two Portuguese midfeilders offered to Real Madrid

IMAGO / Visionhaus

According to journalist Tube Rodra (via Inaki Angulo on YouTube), Real Madrid had the chance to sign Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes. In the video, he reveals that the midfielder offered himself to the Spanish club this January.

Despite the offer, Los Blancos stuck to their policy; no signings until the summer. It will be interesting to see if the club goes back for the Portuguese international. With his contract expiring in 2027, they could get Fernandes for cheaper in the summer.

The captain of the Red Devils has been there for several seasons, and the turmoil at the club could see him looking for a way out, somewhere he can win major trophies. It's not a position at the front of Real Madrid's needs, but the talent he brings could mean they can't avoid signing him if the price is right.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Another player said to have been offered to Real Madrid is an international teammate of Fernandes. Midfielder Ruben Neves is also a player who could have moved to the Spanish capital, but Real declined that option as well.

The 28-year-old is out of contract in the summer and currently plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal. It's not known if there is any interest from Los Blancos, but if there is, it's likely they wait until the summer, when he would be a free transfer.

Neves has been linked with a move to Manchester United, joining Fernandes. The midfielder previously played in the Premier League with Wolverhampton Wanderers before his move to Saudi Arabia. One or both could move to Real Madrid, but not in this window, as Álvaro Arbeloa and his team seem happy with the squad.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Real Madrid Transfer News: Interest in $120 Million Winger, Camavinga Romero, & More

Real Madrid Reportedly Make Contact With Surprise Coach To Replace Alvaro Arbeloa

Kylian Mbappe Uses Strong Word To Describe The Final Moments Of Benfica vs Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois Visibly Angry With Real Madrid Teammates vs Benfica