Real Madrid Transfer News: Interest in $120 Million Winger, Camavinga Romero, & More

Real Madrid may have kept their wallet shut in January, but they will be very busy this coming summer. One player they are reportedly ready to bid on is Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero.

They are also fighting off interest from a pair of Premier League clubs for midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. However, the offer may be too good to decline.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Real Madrid are said to be interested in an explosive winger from the Bundesliga. RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande is impressing this season in Germany, which in turn has put os Blancos on alert. The 19-year-old has played on the left had side, joining from Leganes last summer. It would not be a cheap deal, with reports in Germany suggesting the club values him at $120 million (€100 million). Defensa Central

After the loss to Benfica in the Champions League, it is reported that Real Madrid made an opening offer for Tottenham Hotspur center-back Cristian Romero. It is said to be around $120 million (€100 million), with president Florentino Perez a huge admirer of the Argentine. It looks to be certain that Los Blancos will sign a centerback, and Romero looks to be a top target. - Fichajes

Liverpool and Arsenal are both considering a summer move for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. The Premier League champions' interest is said to be more serious, with Arne Slott appreciating his versatility on the field and his ability to add depth to their midfield. The Frenchman continues to struggle for regular gametime and may look to take on a new challenge in the future.. - Caught Offside

IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Chelsea and Manchester United have joined Real Madrid in the pursuit of Real Betis defender Natan. The 24-year-old center-back has impressed in his two seasons in Spain, leading to a whole host of clubs being linked with the Brazilian. However, Betis are aware they have a star, and are looking at a $54 million (€45 million) fee for the defender. - Fichajes

Newcastle United are the front-runners in signing Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz. After not seeing much game time this season, several clubs are looking at using the lure of constant minutes to sign him. The Magpies could pay around $72 million (€60 million) for the Moroccan. - Fichajes

The Latest Real Madrid News

