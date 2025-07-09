Real Madrid crashed out of the Club World Cup at the semi-final stage, losing 4-0 to the UEFA Champions League winners PSG. The game was put out of reach in the first half, thanks to three goals from the French team, with them adding the fourth later on.

The opening ten minutes could not have gone any worse for Xabi Alonso's team, conceding two goals to the UEFA Champions League champions. The first came from Ousmane Dembele, pouncing on a bad touch from Raul Asencio, with a deflection falling to Fabian Ruiz, who slammed home the opener. after six minutes.

The second came three minutes later, Dembele putting pressure on Antonio Rudiger, forcing a mistake. The Frenchman took the ball and ran through on goal to slot past Thibaut Courtois. Two mistakes gifting the Parisians a 2-0 lead.

Alonso's team was shell-shocked and took some time to recover, with PSG playing at a fast pace. They were rewarded again in the 24th minute when Ruiz grabbed his second of the game. This time, it was a beautiful move from the French Champions, starting in their half, and seven touches later, after Gianluigi Donnarumma passed the ball out, it was in the back of the Real Madrid net.

It could have been more in the first half, with Real Madrid offering little. In the second half, despite a disallowed goal for PSG early, Los Blancos looked much better. However, as they pushed to get back into the game, they also left themselves open at the back. Fede Valverde, Jude Bellingham, and Kylian Mbappe had good chances to score, but could not find the breakthrough to start a fightback.

PSG did find the net again through substitute Goncalo Ramos in the 87th minute. The Portuguese striker finished well inside the box before celebrating by paying respect to Diogo Jota, who passed away last week.

The squad will now take a break before resuming team training in a few weeks. There is work to be done for the squad, but there are signs that things are moving in the right direction under Alonso.

