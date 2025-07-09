PSG Head Coach Luis Enrique Pressed by Media on Kylian Mbappe Exit

Two European giants clash in the second semi-final of the Club World Cup, as Real Madrid face PSG, with the winner meeting Chelsea in the final. It's Los Blancos' most challenging game yet, as they look to stop the Champions League winners getting one game closer to being world champions.

As well as a spot in the final being up for grabs, there is another storyline between the two, in Real striker Kylian Mbappe. The French striker signed for the Madrid club in 2024 on a free transfer that wasn't well received in Paris.

Luis Enrique has been PSG's head coach for a year and has had a good relationship with Mbappe. However, he opted to sign for Real. In the Spanish coaches' press conference ahead of the game on July 9, the media made sure to ask him about the reunion (h/t Canal-Supporters)

There are many things that make it a special match, there are many different situations around the match. But in the end, the most important thing is to play a Club World Cup semi-final . I think it's very interesting, we have to be ready to stay focused on the match and the semi-final. Luis Enrique

As expected, Enrique avoided talking about Mbappe directly, but that did not put them off pressing him again. This time, he was asked about the 26-year-old striker's departure from the club. He tried to end any further questions with his answer.

That's in the past. It's behind us and I have nothing more to add. Luis Enrique

