President of La Liga Club Announces Transfer Agreement in Place for Real Madrid Star

Real Madrid look to have unearthed another gem in striker Gonzalo Garcia. The 21-year-old was taken to the FIFA Club World Cup by Xabi Alonso to see if he could offer something to the team. He has shown himself to be capable of that, stepping up when Kylian Mbappe fell ill.

His form has meant that despite Mbappe returning for the last two games, the Frenchman could only start on the bench. Garcia has scored four goals in five games and added an assist. It has meant plenty of clubs have been interested in signing the young Spaniard.

Premier League clubs, such as Sunderland and Leeds United, as well as several clubs in La Liga. One of those is Getafe, whose president has confirmed that announced there was in place a month ago for them to sign Garcia.

At the 2025-26 shirt launch for the Madrid-based side, Ángel Torres, the club's president, spoke about Garcia, according to AS.

There was a commitment that as long as he didn't stay at Real Madrid, he could come. This is an agreement that was made a month and a half ago with both the club and the agent, but given the kid's condition... I'm hopeful that if Gonzalito comes, it would be a great help Angel Torres

However, AS also stated in the article that sources close to Garcia had denied any agreement between the club, saying talks were held with the club, but they would discuss further after the Club World Cup.

Alonso could retain the young star, given his impressive form at the tournament. The team needed a second striker and was rumored to be heading to the transfer window to buy one. Garcia could be the answer, saving the club some money.

