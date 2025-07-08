Ex-Player Convinced on the Champions League Outcome if Kylian Mbappe Stayed at PSG

Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 was a controversial one. The Frenchman's contract ended, and despite talks of a one-year extension being in place, he opted to leave on a free transfer to Madrid.

He had a good season, winning the European Golden Boot, but did not lift any of the major trophies with Los Blancos; however, he did win the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup. His former club lifted the biggest club competition in Europe, winning their first Champions League.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Parisians chose a different route under Luis Enrique, building a team environment over purchasing star individuals. Many have said that if Mbappe and other stars such as Neymar and Lionel Messi were still there, they would not have won the Champions League.

However, former PSG and Real Madrid midfielder Claude Makelele disagrees. Speaking ahead of the game, he believes Mbappe would have been valuable, but could not turn down the biggest team in the world (per Mundo Deportivo)

PSG would have won the Champions League if Mbappé had stayed. You can't say no to Real Madrid, and that's why he ended up going to Real Madrid. Claude Makelele

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Makelele also discussed the upcoming semi-final between the two and said not to write off Xabi Alonso's team in a one-game knockout.

PSG had a great season, and if you look at what they've done, they were the best in the Champions League and deserved the title. Now they're continuing to play well, but watch out for Real Madrid. When it comes to one-on-one matches, they're capable of anything. Claude Makelele

The Latest Real Madrid News:

PSG vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineup for Club World Cup Clash

PSG vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Xabi Alonso Urged to Start ‘P***ed Off’ Kylian Mbappe in Real Madrid vs PSG

Liverpool Star Only Wants Real Madrid if He Leaves the Premier League Champions (Report)