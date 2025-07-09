PSG 4-0 Real Madrid: Player Ratings as Los Blancos Exit the Club World Cup

A catalogue of basic mistakes haunted Real Madrid as they crashed out of the Club World Cup on Wednesday. Los Blancos were well beaten by Paris Saint-Germain, who ran out 4-0 winners. Both Raul Asencio and Antonio Rudiger made critical mistakes inside the first 10 minutes, which led to goals.

Asencio stalled on the ball, which was poached off of him by Ousmane Dembele. Moments before Thibaut Courtois wiped him out, he was able to prod a pass into the path of the onrushing Fabian Ruiz, who stabbed home to make it 1-0 to Les Parisiens.

Just minutes later, a dreadful miskick from Rudiger was punished by Dembele, who nicked the ball from his toes and sped goalwards before slotting past Courtois. Nine minutes in, Madrid were two goals down.

A tough night for Jude Bellingham - who was making his 100th Real appearance. | IMAGO / Sportsphoto

Fabian scored his second of the game later in the first half, finishing off a lightning-quick counterattack by tucking home Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s cross. The game was killed off once and for all with just a few minutes remaining on the clock, Gonçalo Ramos powering home a shot from close range.

The loss brings to an end both Madrid’s Club World Cup campaign and their 24/25 season - one which started so brightly with the signing of Mbappé and the UEFA Super Cup win against Atalanta, but ultimately never really got better than that.

However, with a new manager in Xabi Alonso at the helm, and new signings aplenty, a new dawn is surely on the horizon for Real.

Real Madrid player ratings vs Paris Saint-Germain courtesy of WhoScored.com

Player Name Match Rating GK - Thibaut Courtois 6.22 LB - Fran Garcia 5.73 CB - Antonio Rudiger 4.73 CB - Raul Asencio 4.93 RB - Federico Valverde 5.88 CM - Aurelien Tchouameni 5.68 CM - Arda Guler 5.67 CM - Jude Bellingham 6.36 AM - Gonzalo Garcia 5.67 ST - Vinicius Junior 5.88 ST - Kylian Mbappé 6.03 SUB - Eder Militao (Asencio, 64’) 6.89 SUB - Luka Modric (Bellingham, 64’) 6.13 SUB - Brahim Diaz (Vinicius Junior, 65’) 5.89 SUB - Dani Carvajal (G.Garcia, 71’) 5.85 SUB - Lucas Vazquez (Arda Guler 83’) 5.91

The Latest Real Madrid News:

