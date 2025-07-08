PSG vs Real Madrid: Odds and Prediction

The second semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup takes place on July 9 between PSG and Real Madrid. The winner will face Premier League side Chelsea in the final, having beaten Fluminense 2-0.

Both teams come into the game having played in very eventful quarter-final games against German opposition. Los Blancos looked like they were on cruise control against Borussia Dortmund thanks to two first-half goals, until the 90th minute, when chaos ensued. Three goals and a red card for Dean Huijsen made the game much closer at 3-2. A super save from goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made a save in the final seconds to stop it going to extra time.

🛄 Next stop: New York pic.twitter.com/FR6UsaFt46 — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) July 8, 2025

PSG faced Bayern Munich and scored in the 78th minute to take the lead. Despite losing William Pacho and Lucas Hernandez to red cards, they scored a second in stoppage time to secure their passage into the semi-final.

Both teams have faced off 12 times in Champions League games, and the record is very close, with Real having just the edge with five wins to the Parisians' four.

Let's have a look at the odds and prediction ahead of the game (Odds via Draftkings).

PSG vs Real Madrid Odds

Moneyline:

PSG: +135

Draw: +255

Real Madrid: +190

Both teams to score:

Yes: -200

No: +155

Total goals:

PSG: 1.5 (Over:-115; Under: -130)

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over: +110; Under: -160)

Double chance:

PSG or tie: -250

PSG or Real Madrid: -340

Real Madrid or tie: +175

PSG vs Real Madrid Prediction

The reigning European champions, PSG, have been on fire this past season and in this tournament. However, the Brazilian side Botafogo showed that Luis Enrique's side are human, beating them 1-0. They defended well in the game, which is something Real Madrid must do to earn a win. It hasn't always been that easy this past season, and even under Xabi Alonso, they have been suspect.

They will need to do it without new signing Dean Huijsen, who was sent off in the last game. Could that affect how Alonso lines up? With three at the back working well since the second game, especially in attack, Alonso may want to keep the same formation.

Enrique has the same problem, with Willian Pacho suspended, and his possible replacement, Lucas Hernandez, also missing. They will likely go to Lucas Beraldo, who lacks the experience of the others, which Real Madrid could exploit.

It looks set to be a very close game, and although PSG are favorites, Real Madrid should not be slept on. If Los Blancos are tight at the back, they will score at least one goal, which could be enough to make the final.

Prediction: Real Madrid

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

PSG vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineup for Club World Cup Clash

PSG vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Xabi Alonso Urged to Start ‘P***ed Off’ Kylian Mbappe in Real Madrid vs PSG