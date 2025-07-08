PSG vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Real Madrid will face PSG in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final, back at MetLife Stadium, the scene of their quarter-final win over Borussia Dortmund. Los Blancos won 3-2, but were in cruise control until an eventful second-half stoppage time.

Three goals and a red card for Dean Huijsen meant the game was much closer than it should have been. A sensational last-minute stop from goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois ensured the win without extra time needed.

Paris Saint-Germain also had a lively quarter-final against German opposition in the form of Bayern Munich. Leading 1-0 thanks to a Desire Doue goal, the Parisians saw defenders Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez sent off. However, a stoppage-time goal from Ousmane Dembele secured the win.

This game is being billed as the Kylian Mbappe derby, with the Frenchman facing his former club, and with some hostility from both sides after his free transfer in 2024. He is not forced to start with Gonzalo Garcia, who started the previous five games after Mbappe missed the first three due to illness. Garcia has scored four in five games, making it hard for Xabi Alonso to drop him.

The two sides last met in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Despite losing the first leg 1-0 in Paris, Los Blancos roared back to win the second leg 3-1 and book their quarter-final spot. It's been quite an even contest over the 12 meetings, with Real winning five, PSG winning four, and three draws.

Here are the results of the last games between the two sides in official competition.

Date Result March 9, 2022 Real Madrid 3-1 PSG February 15, 2022 PSG 1-0 Real Madrid November 26, 2019 Real Madrid 2-2 PSG September 18, 2019 PSG 3-0 Real Madrid March 6, 2018 PSG 1-2 Real Madrid

Real Madrid Team News vs PSG

As mentioned, Dean Huijsen received a red card against Borussia Dortmund and now faces a one-game ban. Raul Asencio could return to the starting lineup after being absent since his red card against Pachuca. Kylian Mbappe continues to push for a start, but the form of Gonzalo Garcia is making it difficult.

Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao continue to wait for minutes after recovering from long injuries, but that may not come with the team so far in the competition.

PSG vs Real Madrid Date

Date: Wednesday July 9, 2025.

PSG vs Real Madrid Kick-Off Time

Time: 3:00 p.m. local time (12:00 p.m. PST, 8:00 p.m. GMT).

How To Watch & Live Stream PSG vs Real Madrid

United States: DAZN, TUDN.com, TNT USA.

Canada: DAZN, FIFA +.

United Kingdom: DAZN, FIFA +.

