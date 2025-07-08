Xabi Alonso Urged to Start ‘P***ed Off’ Kylian Mbappe in Real Madrid vs PSG

Real Madrid play PSG in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday, July 9. In many regards, it's the Kylian Mbappe derby as the Frenchman takes on his former club. Not to mention, Mbappe is tangled in legal battles against the Parisians.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has made only one substitute appearance during the ongoing Club World Cup. He played against Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals and scored a bicycle kick goal in injury time.

Mbappe suffered a stomach issue and was hospitalized as a result, forcing him to miss the earlier section of the competition. However, he is back in contention for Xabi Alonso. While Gonzalo Garcia has grabbed the opportunity to replace Mbappe with both hands, scoring four goals and setting up one more in five appearances during the Club World Cup. It would be hard for Alonso to leave his best attacker out.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

Spanish commentator Manolo Lama has now urged Alonso to start Mbappe against PSG over Garcia. He reckons due to the issues against his former club, Mbappe will have an added fire in his belly. Speaking on the El Partidazo de Cope show, he said:

The issue for which I think Mbappe will play is the following: you are going to play against PSG, who owe €50 million to Mbappe. He wants to [start] … If you, for whatever reason, don’t put him in the starting line-up, I think Mbappe will be p*ssed off and for a long time. While Gonzalo, if you don’t put him in, people will say that it’s unfair and that you’re not right. Manolo Lama

So far, Kylian Mbappe has made a notable impact leading Real Madrid's attack. He has scored 44 goals and five assists in 58 appearances. Mbappe also won the Pichichi award in his first season in the Spanish top flight after scoring 31 goals in 34 appearances.

IMAGO / Sportimage

PSG, meanwhile, won the European treble last season following Mbappe's departure. The Parisians look the best they have ever been under Luis Enrique. Hence, it would be intriguing to see what role Kylian Mbappe plays against his former club.

