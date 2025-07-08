PSG vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineup for Club World Cup Clash

Real Madrid aim to reach the final of the Club World Cup, but first they must defeat the reigning European champions, PSG. This is the most challenging game of the tournament for Los Blancos, as expected in the final four of the competition.

Xabi Alonso has some issues when picking his starting lineup. Center-back Dean Huijsen is suspended for the game after picking up a red card against Borussia Dortmund. Will he stick with three center-backs or move back to a back-four?

Kylian Mbappe is the other question for Alonso. Does he continue with the in-form Gonzalo Garcia, who has four goals in five games, or does the French superstar come back into the squad?

Here is Real Madrid's predicted lineup for the semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. PSG (3-5-2)

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

GK: Thibault Courtois - The Belgian has arguably been Real's best player in the tournament, making a crucial save in the final seconds against Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-final.

CB: Antonio Rudiger - Rudiger was at fault for the first Dortmund goal in the quarter-final, and needs to find his best form up against PSG's star front line.

CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni - The French midfielder has been excellent playing in a three-center-back formation. Has the license to push further forward and has thrived under the new style of play from Alonso.

CB: Raul Asencio - Alonso could move to a back four, but the team have played well in the new formation. Asencio would be the first candidate to start, and must be better disciplined.

RM: Trent Alexander-Arnold - Back-to-back games with an assist, setting up the second goal for Fran Garcia against Dortmund. He will pick up plenty more if he continues to get into those attacking positions.

CM: Federico Valverde - The captain has played 59 games for Real Madrid this past season, but continues to push himself to the limit. A true leader for Los Blancos.

CM: Jude Bellingham - The Englishman played a much better game against his former club Dortmund and should have scored before half-time to make it 3-0

CM: Arda Guler - Guler has been sensational since his move to midfield under Alonso. Exciting things to come for the Real fans, something they expected when he signed.

LM: Fran Garcia - Fran Garcia scored the second goal of the game against an opponent in which he scored his first-ever professional goal.

ST: Vinicius Jr. - Has not scored or assisted as many as he would like, but Vinicius Jr. looks to be finding his swagger back under Alonso.

ST: Gonzalo Garcia - Gonzalo has not put a foot wrong and would feel hard done by if Mbappe starts. His work effort against this PSG defense may be the deciding factor for Alonso.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

PSG vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Xabi Alonso Urged to Start ‘P***ed Off’ Kylian Mbappe in Real Madrid vs PSG

Liverpool Star Only Wants Real Madrid if He Leaves the Premier League Champions (Report)