Liverpool Star Only Wants Real Madrid if He Leaves the Premier League Champions (Report)

Real Madrid have a long history of signing players from Premier League side Liverpool, which continued in June. They managed to bring in Trent Alexander-Arnold, whom they paid a small fee to acquire before the Club World Cup, with his contract set to expire on June 30.

They have been linked with other players on Arne Slot's team, one of whom has been a consistent rumor. Center-back Ibrahima Konate, who has also reportedly been attracting interest from PSG, is a strong target for Los Blancos.

IMAGO / Visionhaus

According to Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri (h/t Bernabeu Digital), Xabi Alonso's team have been handed a significant boost in the pursuit of the French defender. It is said that Konate would only be interested in one destination if he were to leave Liverpool: Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old has one year left on his contract with the Premier League champions. Contract talks have begun regarding an extension of his stay at Liverpool, but it has been reported that Konate has rejected the initial offer.

IMAGO / Matthias Koch

That could have put Real Madrid on alert, with him potentially available for less money this summer. However, as seen with previous signings, they could wait and bring him in on a free transfer in 2026 if a new deal is not agreed.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Real Madrid Ace Kylian Mbappe Drops Legal Battle Against PSG Ahead of Club World Cup Semi-final

Davide Ancelotti Secures First Head Coach Job After Real Madrid Departure

Could Real Madrid's Young Star Be Called Up for the Spanish National Team?

Thibaut Courtois Defends Gianluigi Donnarumma After Criticism Over Jamal Musiala Challenge