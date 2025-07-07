Real Madrid Ace Kylian Mbappe Drops Legal Battle Against PSG Ahead of Club World Cup Semi-final

Real Madrid are set to play PSG in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals on July 9. The game, of course, will be Kylian Mbappe's clash against his former club. He left PSG in 2024 summer as their all-time top scorer to join Los Blancos on a free transfer.

Mbappe, however, has been involved in legal battles against his former club. He filed two different legal cases, one for $64.53 million in unpaid wages and the other for extortion and mental harassment.

The complaint was originally filed on May 16 and a judicial inquiry commenced on June 24. In a surprising development, Mbappe has dropped the case for extortion and mental harassment, as French outlet L'Equipe reports.

IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Mbappe's claims for unpaid wages still remains in front of the court. However, reports suggest that the player and his entourage are looking to cut off distractions to focus solely on the Real Madrid career.

Kylian Mbappe has enjoyed an impressive stint at Los Blancos since his summer transfer. In 58 appearances for the club, Mbappe has scored 44 goals and provided five assists. He recently suffered a severe stomach issue and had to be hospitalized. Mbappe has since returned to action, making his first appearance of the Club World Cup against Borussia Dortmund and scoring with a bicycle kick.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

PSG, meanwhile, have fared exceptionally well since Mbappe's departure, winning the European treble in 2024-25. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi had a message for Mbappe after the Parisians' UEFA Champions League triumph, saying:

I don’t have any regrets [about Mbappé leaving]. I thank Kylian and [Lionel] Messi, Neymar, Zlatan [Ibrahimovic]. They have all been very important for the club. We were lucky this year, without Kylian, but I wish him all the best for the future at Real Madrid, so long as he’s not playing against us. Nasser Al-Khelaif

