Rayo Vallecano 0-0 Real Madrid: Report & Full Match Highlights in Frustrating Draw

Real Madrid's struggles on the road against Rayo Vallecano continued as they drew 0-0 at the Estadio de Vallecas. It was the fourth consecutive game at their opponents' ground where they have failed to win.

It was a game with few chances, but Los Blancos had a few good ones. However, some big saves from the Vallecano goalkeeper prevented them from all three points.

Real Madrid Draw a Blank in Back-To-Back Matches

It was a start full of intensity as expected, with both teams having long-range shots. Arda Guler stunned the gloves of goalkeeper Augusto Batalla early, as Los Blancos looked dangerous around the box.

The first big chance fell to Vinicius Jr., whose snapshot was brilliantly saved by Batalla in the 21st minute. After the ball pinged around the area, it fell at the Brazilian's feet, who fired into the corner, but it was kept out. A minute later, Raul Asencio should have scored, but he glanced a free header just wide of the post.

Although the best chances fell to the away side, Los Franjirrojos looked dangerous on the counter and had Real scrambling a few times without any end product. With the score at 0-0 at the half, it was all to play for in the second 45 minutes.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

It was a slow start to the second half, but ten minutes in, Real Madrid began to turn the screw. Guler and Kylian Mbappe are coming close with long-range efforts, while Jude Bellingham nearly squeezed in an effort from a tight angle.

The game began to get stretched as Los Blancos pushed for a goal. It led to Rayo's first big chance, Álvaro García firing over the bar when he should have hit the target. A couple of minutes later, the ball was up the other end, Valverde seeing a shot saved by the home goalkeeper.

As the game drifted into the final ten minutes, the away team tried to push for the three points. However, they could not find that one chance to steal the win. It was the first time this season they have had back-to-back games without a win.

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid Full Match Highlights

United States

United Kingdom

Several Real Madrid players will now join their respective international teams for the final time in 2025. When they return, they will face Elche in La Liga on November 23.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Club Legend Gives Two Reasons Why He Wouldn't Sign Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal for Real Madrid

Which Real Madrid Players are Nominated for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2025?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Four-Word Response to Al Nassr Win Reveals What We All Believed