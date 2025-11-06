Which Real Madrid Players are Nominated for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2025?

The nominees for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2025 have been announced, with Real Madrid having several candidates among the different categories. They include the men's and women's best player, best goalkeeper, and best coach, among others.

The award ceremony takes place in January 2026, and voting is open for the fans. Performances from 11 August 2024 to 2 August 2025 are considered, with first, second, and third-place awards announced in each category.

Which Real Madrid Players are Nominated?

The Best FIFA Men's Player

The reigning champion is a current Real Madrid player: Vinicius Jr. took the award in 2025, and Jude Bellingham finished third. Los Blancos have just one player who could take the prize in 2026: forward Kylian Mbappe.

Despite winning the golden boot, the Frenchman likely comes up short to PSG pair Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha. The question for Mbappe is, can he finish third, or maybe even second? His goalscoring could give him a shot, but with no major trophy, he may slip out of the top three in voting.

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper

The Belgian stopper Thibaut Courtois is up for the best goalkeeper, but again could be beaten to the prize. He finished second in 2022 and 2023, and despite having another excellent season, he likely does not take the prize.

Cast your vote for #TheBest FIFA Football Awards 2025 🗳️



Following another memorable 12 months, FIFA is inviting the global football family to help honour the game's standout performers, with men's and women’s awards for best player, coach and goalkeeper all up for grabs 🏆 — FIFA (@FIFAcom) November 6, 2025

The Best FIFA Men's XI Nominees

Goalkeeper Nominees

Thibaut Courtois

Defender Nominees

Dean Huijsen

Antonio Rudiger

Midfield Nominees

Jude Bellingham

Federico Valverde

Forward Nominees

Kylian Mbappe

Vinicius Jr.

Former Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo is also up in the forward nominations.

👕 Your nominees for #TheBest FIFA Men's 11.



Who's getting your vote? — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 6, 2025

