Rayo Vallecano 3-3 Real Madrid: Match Highlights As Los Blancos Drop Points Again
Real Madrid were held to a 3-3 draw in their latest La Liga away game against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, December 14.
Unai Lopez (4') and Abdul Mumin (36') gave the hosts an unexpected 2-0 lead. Fede Valverde reduced the deficit with a spectacular strike from outside the box in the 39th minute. Jude Bellingham made it seven goals in as many games when he scored with a perfect header in the 45th minute to make it 2-2.
Rodrygo scored a tremendous left-footed goal from outside the box to make it 3-2 for Carlo Ancelotti's side. However, the lead was short lived as Isi Palazon made it 3-3 in the 64th minute of the match.
Los Blancos have now stumbled twice in three matches. After losing against Athletic Club away from home, they have once again dropped points against Rayo Vallecano.
Watch the match highlights below
United States
United Kingdom
Real Madrid have 37 points from 17 matches, one lesser than league leaders Barcelona. Los Merengues are second in the league table at this point in time. They will play Pachuca in the Intercontinental Cup next on December 18. The club return to La Liga action on December 22, against Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Kylian Mbappe missed the game against Rayo Vallecano due to an injury but is expected to be available for the Intercontinental Cup. The French superstar's potential return should be a massive boost for the team's attack and Carlo Ancelotti.
Recommended
Real Madrid Looking To Extend Superstar They Feel Is ‘Best in the World'
Kylian Mbappe Snubbed By Karim Benzema In French Footballer Of The Year Voting, "Deep Hostility" Reported
Manchester United Legend Says Cristiano Ronaldo Can Still Score 20 Goals In The Premier League