Why Kylian Mbappe Wasn't In Real Madrid’s Team Christmas Photo
Kylian Mbappe's absence from Real Madrid's Christmas photo stirred speculation and rumors after it was posted to social media by the club today. Other top stars, including Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, and more, were present.
According to Relevo, the Frenchman is suffering from fever, resulting in his absence.
The French superstar is currently sidelined with an injury and is not in the squad for the upcoming game against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, December 14. He scored in the last two matches for the team, against Girona in La Liga and Atalanta in the UEFA Champions.
Mbappe, however, was forced off after 36 minutes during the Atalanta game as Real Madrid managed a 3-2 win in Italy.
Kylian Mbappe's form has been under scrutiny since his free summer transfer from PSG. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has so far netted 12 goals and provided two assists in 22 appearances across competitions. The consensus is that fans are yet to see the best of Mbappe in a Los Blancos jersey. While he will be absent against Rayo Vallecano, Mbappe is expected to return for the Intercontinental Cup.
