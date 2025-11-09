Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid: Starting Lineup Announced for Madrid Derby in La Liga

Real Madrid will look to extend their lead at the top of the standings to eight points with a win over Rayo Vallecano. That is, until Barcelona face Celta Vigo not long after. It won't be easy, as Los Blancos have not won at the Estadio de Vallecas in the last three games.

The big question going into the game for Xabi Alonso was the right-back position. With injuries to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal, Fede Valverde has been filling in at the position. Trent is back, but with limited minutes. Will he risk facing a physical, tough opponent?

The decision has been made much more complicated by Aurélien Tchouaméni's hamstring injury sustained against Liverpool. Does Alonso move Valverde back into midfield? Or does he keep him at right-back?

🏟️ The stage is set! pic.twitter.com/Pr00tuHYd8 — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) November 9, 2025

He does indeed go with Valverde, but it would not be a surprise to see the English defender at some point. Eduardo Camavinga starts in midfield with the absence of his national teammate Tchouaméni.

Franco Mastantuono has not recovered from his injury against Valencia. That means Brahim Diaz gets the start, just his fourth of the season. There is a surprise in the defense as Raul Asencio gets the start over Eder Militao. He partners with Dean Huijsen in a bold move from Alonso.

Here is the starting XI Alonso has selected for the Madrid derby. the final game before the November international break.

Real Madrid Starting Lineup vs Rayo Vallecano:

IMAGO / SportPix UK

1. Courtois

8. Valverde

17. Asencio

24. Huijsen

18. Carreras

6. Camavinga

5. Bellingham

15. Guler

21. Brahim Diaz

9. Mbappe

7. Vinicius Jr.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Cristiano Ronaldo's Four-Word Response to Al Nassr Win Reveals What We All Believed

Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid in La Liga

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

Club Legend Gives Two Reasons Why He Wouldn't Sign Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal for Real Madrid