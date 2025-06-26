RB Salzburg vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineup for Club World Cup Clash

Real Madrid continue their FIFA Club World Cup campaign as they face Austrian side RB Salzburg in their third and final group game, and Xabi Alonso will have tough choices to make regarding his starting lineup.

After collecting four points from their opening two matches, Los Blancos now lead Group H following a 3-1 win over Pachuca. Real Madrid now needs to avoid defeat against Salzburg to qualify for the Round of 16 of the competition.

Despite making his return to team training this week after missing Madrid's first two games through illness, Kylian Mbappé is still unavailable for his coach, while Raul Asencio who received a red card against Pachuca is suspended.

Here is Real Madrid's predicted lineup for the match against Austrian side RB Salzburg.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. RB Salzburg (4-3-3)

GK: Thibault Courtois - The Belgian goalkeeper is set to start against Salzburg, after putting in a top performance against Pachuca, making ten saves.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - With Carvajal still unavailable, Trent remains the first option to start at the full-back position.

CB: Dean Huijsen - He already seems like the first option at his position, and will have the opportunity to partner with Antonio Rudiger in the heart of Madrid's backline.

CB: Antonio Rudiger - The German defender is set to start at center-back against Salzburg following Raul Asencio's red card in the last game.

LB: Fran Garcia - With no other options at his position, Fran Garcia is set to start once again at the left-back position.

CDM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - His role in midfield is very important for his side and he should be positioned as the anchor of Los Blancos' midfield.

CM: Federico Valverde - The Uruguay international perfectly bounced back from his missed penalty against Al-Hilal as he delivered a top performance and scored in his side's win over Pachuca.

CM: Jude Bellingham - After a tough performance in their opening game, the England star had a top performance against Pachuca and should start against RB Salzburg.

RW: Arda Guler - The Turkish international has put in a remarkable performance in Madrid's victory over Pachuca, which should earn him a spot in the starting lineup. Though, Rodrygo could also be a good option to start.

LW: Vini Jr. - The Brazilian has not been at his best since the beginning of the competition, however, he should start their next game.

ST: Gonzalez Garcia - Gonzalez Garcia has shown a lot of promise in his last two outings and while Kylian Mbappé is unavailable he should earn another starting berth from his coach.

