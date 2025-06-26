Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Real Madrid vs FC Salzburg in Club World Cup

Real Madrid take on FC Salzburg, and a win will guarantee passage into the knockout stages, where they would face either Juventus or Manchester City. Under Carlo Ancelotti, they beat their next opponents 5-1 in the Champions League back in January.

New head coach Xabi Alonso was asked questions regarding nearly every squad player in his team in the press conference. He also touched on the opponents and the challenges they bring.

Alonso spoke to the media ahead of the game in Philadelphia. Read on to know what he said (viaReal Madrid).

Q: On Mbappé's condition:

Alonso: I was happy to see him on the pitch, but it was the first day he'd put on his boots and run a bit. He's been good, but not recovered enough. He still has a weak spot to be able to play at the competitive level we'll need tomorrow. We spoke after training, and he'd rather stay and recover well so he can be available when we advance, and if we do advance to the round of 16. He's still in the recovery process; he's not in perfect shape for tomorrow.

Q: On Mendy and Camavinga:

Alonso: Mendy still needs time to get back on the pitch. Camavinga is progressing quickly. He's spending more and more time with the team on the pitch. I don't know if he'll be available for the upcoming matches, but we hope to see him back soon. He's a very talented player, and we need him.

Q: On right-back players

Alonso: I'm very happy with everyone and I'm counting on them all. They're very good players, and the season is very demanding. We have 60 games and we need a balanced season: one with healthy competition. I'm happy with them.

Q: Huijsen on his project:

Alonso: He's another of our pillars. That personality that gets him to places… He's shown it with the national team and with us. Both in matches and in his day-to-day work. He earns love and respect for his quality and the importance he brings to the pitch. He's a great signing. We have to keep supporting him and pushing him, because he still has room for improvement. He shouldn't let him slack off. I'm happy to have Huijsen with us.

Q: Being first in the group: the difficult side of the draw

Alonso: It's not a good idea to think about not going to win the match. It's not a good message for anyone. Even the feeling, and the feelings we have now are very important, of wanting to plan something other than going to win, isn't in anyone's head. I've seen the draw, I'm not blind, but we're going to win.

Q: His Club World Cup Opinion

Alonso: It's been good for us in European football to see the level of competitiveness there is abroad. Adapting to the conditions, whoever does it best or who arrives at the best moment, helps. These are conditions that we don't have during the year. But aside from that, you see teams that you don't have on your radar that are very good, that prepare well and perform well. River Plate is playing very well, the Brazilians obviously too. Just as we said at the beginning that this had to go on track with the Europeans, now our sights have certainly been opened. That's good for football in general.

Q: Brahim's role:

Alonso: He's a guy who understands things very well. He's a competitive player, who has that great quality to change games. When he has to play 20 or 30 minutes, he's a force to be reckoned with, he generates a reaction, and that's a great quality. Also at the start, of course. But having those players who you know will have a good impact is very important. He's very good with us on a day-to-day basis; he trains very well. I know I can count on him for anything.

Q: Valverde's Position:

Alonso: I have some good ideas about Valverde. He's a very complete player; he can play in many different positions. He can be closer to the wing, just like in other positions you've seen him in. We have a lot of flexibility with him.

Q: Bellingham after the deal:

Alonso: He's going to continue to be a key player for us. I love what he does in midfield and how he's involved in every play. He has tremendous quality. We always try to be close to him; he's very ambitious. He's a player who always wants to improve and continue growing. We're eager to continue watching him grow and improve.

Q: Vini Jr. without the ball

Alonso: What I’m clear about is that we all have to defend, all eleven players have to be involved. They have to come together and know how to press. Without that it will be very complicated and that’s why we all get involved. Vini Jr. , Bellingham , Valverde , Mbappé , those up front, the defense also has to push… The shorter we are, the better distances we’ll have. The first thing I said: we had to improve the distances and how we attacked and defended. We’re working on it, Vini Jr. too.

Q: On FC Salzburg

Alonso: The current Salzburg is different from the one we saw during the season and the one Real Madrid played against in the Champions League . They've signed new players ahead of the tournament. They're playing very well, they have clear ideas, and we have to give our all to beat them. I know them very well, and I know it won't be easy.

Q: Player burnout

Alonso: The context is different because I'm joining at the end of the season. Having that assessment of how I've seen the burnout… I don't think I'm the best person to say that. I can say that since we started, with the changes and new faces, the feeling of a new era has been there. People are eager and motivated to have a good tournament.

Q: Coaching Experience

Alonso: It’s quite a stressful job, but the best part of football is being a player, and the second best part is being a coach. I’ve enjoyed it; everything goes by so fast, but I try to enjoy this experience as much as I can. It’s very demanding, but I really enjoy the challenges ahead.

