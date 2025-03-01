Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For La Liga Clash
Real Madrid faces Real Betis at the Estadio Benito Villamarín in La Liga. They are looking to move three points clear of rivals Barcelona, who play tomorrow.
Last time out in La Liga, Real Madrid returned to winning ways, defeating Girona 2-0 at the Bernabéu, after three games without a league wi.
The games are coming thick and fast for Ancelotti, with Madrid consistently in action twice a week. The Italian rotated during the week in the Copa del Rey victory against Real Sociedad, with youngsters Endrick and Arda Guler featuring.
This Tuesday comes the blockbuster Champions League round of 16 ties against city neighbors Atletico Madrid. However, Ancelotti is taking one game at a time, with a relatively full-strength XI being fielded today against Real Betis.
Ancelotti has made eight changes from Wednesday's match with Real Sociedad. Jude Bellingham is serving the last of his two-match La Liga ban after his sending-off against Osasuna.
Kylian Mbappe, who missed the midweek Copa del Rey fixture due to having a wisdom tooth removed, returns to the starting XI. As does Brahim Diaz, who was rested during the week.
Tchouaméni steps into midfield, playing the deep-lying role, replacing Dani Ceballos, who it was revealed will miss two months due to a muscle injury, meaning it is David Alaba who partners Antonio Rudiger at the back.
Luka Modric starts his third successive La Liga match after his superb long-range half-volley opened the scoring last week against Girona, and Courtois returns in goal.
The star-studded front three of Rodygo, Mbappe, and Vinicius Jr lead the line.
Real Madrid starting XI vs Real Betis
1. Thibaut Courtois
17. Lucas Vazquez
22. Antonio Rudiger
4. David Alaba
23. Ferland Mendy
10. Luka Modric
14. Aurelien Tchouameni
21. Brahim Diaz
11. Rodrygo
9. Kylian Mbappe
7. Vinicius Jr.
