Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Official Squad Announced With Federico Valverde Out
Real Madrid faces a tough trip to the Estadio Benito Villamarín to take on Real Betis in a crucial La Liga match.
A win for Los Blancos will take them to the top of the table, with Barcelona playing on March 2 against Real Sociedad.
Head coach Carlo Ancelotti is without several key midfielders for the game. The latest injury to Dani Ceballos is a considerable blow, set to miss the next two months.
Jude Bellingham serves his second and final game of his suspension after his red card against Osasuna. The latest setback is Fede Valverde, who does not travel for the game.
The Uruguayan missed the last two games, with most believing that it was nothing serious. However, reports suggest it could be worse and faces a race to be fit in time for Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.
Real Madrid Squad Against Real Betis:
Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Fran González.
Defenders: Alaba, Lucas V., Fran García, Rüdiger, Mendy and Asencio.
Midfielders: Camavinga, Modrić, Tchouameni, Arda Güler and Chema.
Forwards: Vini Jr., Mbappé, Rodrygo, Endrick and Brahim.
