Ex-Real Madrid Star Believes Club Sent a Message to Vinicius Regarding Saudi Rumors
Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. has seen rumors about his future circulate in the media over the last several months.
PSG has been linked with a big-money move. However, the Saudi Pro League has continuously been mentioned, with more than one club making previous bids that were rejected.
Former Real Madrid winger Jesé Rodríguez has spoken to El Larguero about several topics, including Vinicius and the transfer rumors to Saudi Arabia.
If I were Vinicius, I wouldn't go to Saudi Arabia. He's at the best club in the world. I think the club sent a message by putting the captain's armband on him.- Jesé Rodríguez
The Brazilian forward captained Los Blancos in their 1-0 Copa del Rey semi-final first-leg win over Real Sociedad.
It was a proud moment for the 24-year-old, who showed that the club believes he is a leader and a huge contributor to its future. Vinicius was as surprised with the decision, not believing it could happen.
It's something different because you never imagine it could happen to you. I'm happy with the team's match and for being the captain of the biggest club in the world in a Cup semifinal. It's something inexplicable, and I have no words to imagine it- Vinicius
Everything Vinicius has said indicates that he is happy in Madrid and wishes to create a legacy with the club. A contract extension is in the works for him after this season.
