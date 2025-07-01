Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus: Player Ratings as Los Blancos Dominate Juventus in the Club World Cup

Real Madrid were the seventh team to book their place in the quarter-final stage of the Club World Cup, beating Juventus 1-0. The goal came in the second half thanks to Gonzalo Garcia, his third of the tournament, putting him joint second in the leading goalscorer standings.

Garcia rose unmarked in the 54th minute, heading home a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross. It was the least they deserved, after starting the second 45 minutes well and dominating, with Juve lucky not to concede more. Goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio had an unbelievable game, making save after save.

🤝 These two were EVERYWHERE tonight! pic.twitter.com/OjYuY9qLxK — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) July 1, 2025

Xabi Alonso's team started the game well without threatening the goal aside from two late chances in the first half. It was the Old Lady who created the best scoring chances, with Randal Kolo Muani having a chance inside six minutes, which he should have done better with his effort.

Several players had excellent games, headed by captain Fede Valerde. Arda Guler, Aurélien Tchouaméni, and Vinicius Jr. were also superb. The Brazilian looks to be working his way back to his best form under Alonso.

Real Madrid player Ratings vs Juventus courtesy of WhoScored.com.

Player Name Match Rating GK: Thibaut Courtois 7.0 CB: Antonio Rudiger 6.5 CB: Aurelien Tchouameni 7.5 CB: Dean Huijsen 6.8 RM: Trent Alexander-Arnold 7.3 CM: Federico Valverde 7.8 CM: Jude Bellingham 7.0 CM: Arda Guler 7.5 LM: Fran Garcia 7.4 ST: Gonzalo Garcia 7.2 ST: Vinicius Junior 7.0 SUB: Kylian Mbappe (for Garcia 68') 6.2 SUB: Luka Modric (for Guler 78') 6.1 SUB: Dani Ceballos (for Valverde 90') 6.0

Real Madrid will find out their opponent on July 1 when Borussia Dortmund will face C.F. Monterrey in the final Round of 16 game. There will be a storyline regarding either opponent, with the Mexican side featuring former Real legend Sergio Ramos, and Dortmund boasting new signing Jude Bellingham, the younger brother of Jude.

