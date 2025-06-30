Jude Bellingham Reveals Exactly What Xabi Alonso Is Looking For At Real Madrid

Real Madrid have eased into the Xabi Alonso era pretty well. After a draw in Alonso's first game in charge, Los Blancos have picked up back-to-back wins against Pachuca and RB Salzburg in the FIFA Club World. They will play Juventus in the round of 16 on July 1.

Jude Bellingham is obviously a key member of the team, and the Englishman, since moving from Borussia Dortmund in 2023, has constantly produced the goods. So far, Bellingham has scored 38 goals and provided 28 assists in 97 appearances for the club.

Bellingham played under Carlo Ancelotti during his first two seasons at the club. Alonso is now implementing a different philosophy, and Bellingham has revealed the key components that he's looking to implement for the team. Speaking to Real Madrid TV, Bellingham said (h/t GOAL):

With this new style we want to play between the lines, we want to have control, but Xabi says we shouldn’t lose the ability to attack the goal when we have the opportunity to speed up the game - we want to take advantage of that. We want to have control during the game.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Xabi Alonso played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe. He represented Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and was also a key player for the dominant Spain side. As a manager, he began at Real Madrid before moving to Germany, where he led Bayer Leverkusen to an undefeated season in the Bundesliga.

Bellingham is seemingly a massive fan of Alonso's energy as well. Further speaking on working with the Spaniard, he said:

Xabi is a very nice person, he has a great way of talking to the players. For me, the thing that attracts me about him is his energy towards football. He is very active. He is moving, he gets involved so he can see and feel the game better. When you see a coach like that, you feel drawn to his energy.

