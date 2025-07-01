Reported Price of Real Madrid Target if He Were to Leave This Summer

Real Madrid remain fully invested in the FIFA Club World Cup, but Xabi Alonso and his staff will continue working on new signings after the tournament concludes.

One name that continues to come up in the media is Liverpool center-back Ibrahima Konate. The Frenchman has just one year left on his contract, and the Premier League champions are trying to tie him down to a new one.

However, reports suggest that Konate and his representatives have turned down the club's initial offer. There have been intense rumors, with Los Blancos interested in signing him this summer for a cut-price deal.

According to Pete O'Rourke at Football Insider, Liverpool would listen to offers around the $55-69 million (£40-50million mark). It would be much cheaper than what they would need to pay if he had multiple years left at the club. However, they could wait another year and get him for free.

It's a strategy that has been implicated before, with players such as Kylian Mbappe and Trent Alexander-Arnold recently. The difference lies in a new era at Real Madrid under Alonso. Could he ask for Konate now rather than in 2026?

The 26-year-old has established himself as one of the best center-backs in the world. He is the first choice alongside Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool and is also a starter for the French national team. He helped the English side win the Premier League this past season.

Real Madrid have also been linked with other center-backs, including Arsenal's William Saliba and Valencia's Cristhian Mosquera. If Alonso continues with a defensive three at the back, he will likely need one more player at the position. Could that be Konate, who is also linked with PSG?

