Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus: Report & Full Match Highlights as Los Blancos Make the Quarter Finals

Real Madrid booked their place in the quarter-final stage, beating Juventus 1-0 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. A goal from young striker Gonzalo Garcia secured the win, and it was well deserved.

The first big chance fell to Juventus on the counterattack, Randal Kolo Muani lifting the ball over the bar after being played through by Kenan Yildiz. The forward perhaps could have done better, but was inches from opening the scoring inside six minutes.

The Italian side looked the most dangerous in the opening 15 minutes, but Real Madrid also offered a threat themselves without threatening the Juve goal. Los Blancos had the most possession in the first half, but were forced into long-range efforts. Alonso's team nearly took the lead in the 30th minute. Jude Bellingham sees his shot cleared off the line after good build-up play between Fede Valverde and Arda Guler.

Just before the half, Valverde thought he produced another one of his famous long-range goals, but goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio made a fantastic save, keeping the score goalless heading into the break.

The halftime team talk must have been effective, as Real Madrid took the lead in the 54th minute following heavy pressure from the Spanish side. Trent Alexander-Arnold provided his first assist for the club, crossing for Gonzalo Garcia to head home unmarked. It was his third goal of the tournament, and deserved after a strong start to the second half.

The Spanish side continued their second-half domination, with Di Gregorio making several big saves to keep the score at 1-0. Fede Valverde, Dean Huijsen, and Aurélien Tchouaméni were all denied by the Italian. However, the one goal was enough for Alonso's team and a place in the next round.

Real Madrid will face either Borussia Dortmund or C.F. Monterrey in the quarter-final stage on July 5. They will fancy their chances against both, and will face either former player Sergio Ramos or Jude Bellingham's brother.

