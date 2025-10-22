Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus: Report & Full Match Highlights as Jude Bellingham Strikes

Real Madrid made it three wins from three in the Champions League thanks to a 1-0 win over Italian side Juventus. A second-half strike from Jude Bellingham, his first goal of the season, was enough in a game in which Los Blancos had 27 shots at goal.

Juventus may have had much less of the ball with 32% possession, but they still managed 13 shots on goal, with two of those last-ditched blocks from Los Blancos defenders.

Real Madrid Take the Spoils in a Very Open Game

The opening ten minutes saw minimal goalmouth action, with the only notable chance coming from a long-range effort by Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie. Thibaut Courtois saved his shot, although it looked to be heading just wide.

That gave the away side confidence, who started to see much more of the ball. The Real Madrid keeper was forced into another good save from distance, Federico Gatti stinging his gloves. That in turn woke the home side up, having their first shot on target via the head of Aurélien Tchouaméni in the 15th minute.

Forward Brahim Diaz was given the start on the right side, and he looked bright in the opening 25 minutes. He won a corner, which resulted in Tchouaméni's snapshot being deflected wide. After a slow start, Los Blancos were beginning to dominate the game.

The first big chance came in the 40th minute, and it fell to that man Kylian Mbappe. Diaz again at the center of it, assisting the Frenchman, whose shot was well saved by the Juve goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio. The game was all square at half-time in the Bernabeu.

In just a minute, if the second half starts, Juventus had a glorious chance, gifted to them by sloppy play from Álvaro Carreras. However, Pierre Kalulu's shot was well blocked by Eder Militao, but it served as a warning for Real Madrid. They did learn, with Dusan Vlahovic breaking away to create a one-on-one with Courtois. The Serbian did well to hold off Militao, but again the big Belgian keeper denied the away side from taking the lead.

They were not going to let it happen a third time before they scored, with Jude Bellingham scoring his first goal of the season. The Englishman reacted quicker than anybody to a shot from Vinicius Jr. that rattled and bounced back off the post.

The home team went searching for the second goal to hopefully kill the game. Mbappe was at the center of most, looking to add to his five goals in the competition. He nearly scored in the 70th minute, but his shot was saved, and Diaz's rebound was also well saved by Di Gregorio.

Despite more chances, the one goal was enough for Alonso's team, who earned a valuable win. They will need to thank goalkeeper Courtois, who made some great saves, one in the final minutes to keep the score at 1-0.

Real Madrid are in a brilliant position in the Champions League, having won all three of their league phase matches. Can they secure a solid position in La Liga this weekend with a win over their rivals, Barcelona, in the first El Clasico of the season?

