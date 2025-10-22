Javier Tebas Blasts Real Madrid in Rant After La Liga Match in Miami Was Blocked

La Liga president Javier Tebas spoke out after the proposed league game to be played in Miami, United States. It was set to be the first La Liga game played outside of Spain, and was set to be between Villarreal and Barcelona. However, that was canned about two months before the game

Tebas has vowed to continue his quest to propel the league to new audiences despite the setback. In a post on his social media on October 22, the league president spoke about the future and thanked both clubs that were set to compete in Miami this December.

“Today, Spanish football has lost out on an opportunity to advance, project itself to the world, and strengthen its future. From a narrow and parochial perspective, the defence of ‘tradition’ has been invoked, while the real traditions of European football are threatened by decisions from the governing bodies that, year after year, destroy the domestic leagues, which are the true motor of the European football industry.” Javier Tebas

Javier Tebas Criticizes Real Madrid Without Name Dropping

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

It was no surprise that Tebas didn't hesitate to throw shade at Real Madrid. Although he did not name-drop the white team's name, it was pretty evident that his comments were aimed at the Madrid club. He also spoke about the players' union, which played a significant role in preventing the game from taking place.

The ‘integrity of the competition’ is cited by those who have spent years questioning that very integrity, pressuring referees and administrators, constructing distorted narratives or using political and media pressure as sporting tools." Javier Tebas

Tebas continued,

“Others, maybe without realising it and in good faith, have been dragged into debates about something that was agreed in 2018, when the ‘information’ [the AFE requested] – which they had then and they have now – was just an excuse to end the project." Javier Tebas

IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has been asked on numerous occasions during his press conferences about the game. He has maintained a firm stand against the game, as have many other teams and players.

This is clearly not the end of the project from Tebas, who has twice attempted to schedule a league game in the United States and failed. However, with so much pushback, it would be challenging to get anything done in the future.

