Former Premier League Legend Admits Possible Real Madrid Transfer Regret

As the biggest soccer club in the world, Real Madrid usually attracts the best players globally. However, sometimes they still miss out due to various reasons.

One can be a player favoring another team due to supporting them as a boy. There are also others, which was the case for one of the best players to play in the top league in England and other places in Europe.

Former World Cup winner Patrick Vieira could have joined Real Madrid during his playing days. He was at Arsenal during the time of a potential move, but declined the chance to join up with the Spanish giants.

Patrick Vieira was Happy at Arsenal

IMAGO / Geoff Martin

The former Arsenal, AC Milan, Juventus, and Manchester City midfielder has an impressive domestic career as well as winning trophies with his national team, France. However, he could have added more trophies to his cabinet if a move to Real Madrid had materialized.

In an interview with Marca, Vieira spoke about the possible move to Spain, revealing why it did not happen, and the potential regret over turning down the chance to join the famous white club.

"It just so happens that in football, sometimes you make a decision. You have opportunities and you make a decision. I was too happy at Arsenal. Everything was very good. I was at home and didn't want to leave at that time. If I look back on my career, it might be one of my regrets not having gone to Real Madrid at that time." Patrick Vieira

Vieira continued,

Real Madrid called. I had a good conversation with the president, and it didn't happen for various reasons. But that could be something I regret, but if it were, I would say so. I was too happy at Arsenal to leave the club at that time." Patrick Vieira

IMAGO / Giuseppe Maffia

Some things don't always work out, and hindsight can be a tremendous thing. Yes, Vieira could have added more trophies to his collection, but he seems committed to his decision to stay at Arsenal, which was a strong Premier League team at the time.

The 49-year-old is now building his name as a head coach, doing a great job in Serie A, where he has spent several seasons at three different clubs. He is now the Genoa coach and is looking to change their fortunes as they sit at the bottom of the league.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Cristiano Ronaldo Gets YouTuber iShowSpeed Involved in Al-Nassr's Winning Tradition

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Latest Record-Breaking Stat for Portugal National Team

Head Coach Hansi Flick Will Not Be on the Touchline for Barcelona in the El Clasico

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe Gives Compliment to 'Role Model' Cristiano Ronaldo, and Vinicius Jr.